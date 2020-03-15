Robecosam AG Has $206,000 Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,591,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $14.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,426. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $152.47 and a one year high of $220.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

