Robecosam AG Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Robecosam AG lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 1.5% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.14% of ANSYS worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $30.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,478. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.81 and a 200 day moving average of $243.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

