Robecosam AG Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,116,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

