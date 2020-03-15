Robecosam AG Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 1.4% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Shares of ULTA traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,253. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.72 and its 200-day moving average is $255.24. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

