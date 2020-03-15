Robecosam AG Makes New $211,000 Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Accenture makes up 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $13.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,741,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.96. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $147.08 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

