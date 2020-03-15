Robecosam AG Purchases 37,200 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.15. The company had a trading volume of 659,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.89. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.47 and a 52 week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

