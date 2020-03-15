Robecosam AG Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises about 1.0% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.14% of IDEX worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.11.

IEX stock traded up $7.71 on Friday, hitting $130.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $121.96 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.