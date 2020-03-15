Robecosam AG Sells 159,845 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Robecosam AG cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159,845 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned about 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 284,192 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $6,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.21. 4,747,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,978. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.42.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

