Robecosam AG Sells 468 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.11% of Cerner worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2,668.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.43. 6,424,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,008. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

