Robecosam AG Sells 778 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $179.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

