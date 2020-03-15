Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RST. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

RST traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. 425,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Rosetta Stone has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RST. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 633,677 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth $6,189,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 704,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rosetta Stone during the third quarter worth $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.