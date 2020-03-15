Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RST. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.
Shares of Rosetta Stone stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 425,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 633,677 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 704,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 64,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth about $6,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
About Rosetta Stone
Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.
