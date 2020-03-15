Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RST. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 425,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 633,677 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 704,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 64,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth about $6,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.