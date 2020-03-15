Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) is Sprott Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sprott Inc. lessened its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the period. Sandstorm Gold accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sprott Inc. owned about 1.51% of Sandstorm Gold worth $19,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAND. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,948. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million.

SAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $7.25 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

