Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Outperform

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,116. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.