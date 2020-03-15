Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Outperform

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $166.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.
Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,116. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $154.24.
In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
Read More: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.