Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 808,598 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after buying an additional 220,164 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 150,318 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,010,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. 1,580,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,076. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

