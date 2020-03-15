Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,063,000 after buying an additional 1,300,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,949,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,744,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after buying an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,061,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,284,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.74. 2,490,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.