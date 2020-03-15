Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $152.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRE. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.20.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,747,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,167. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 7,205.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

