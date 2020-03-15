Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 122 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.28. 34,766,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,645,823. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

