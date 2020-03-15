Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,109 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 119,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 201,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. 9,919,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,426. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50.

