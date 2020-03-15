Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $10.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,914,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594,080. The stock has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.