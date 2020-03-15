Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,842,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $104.82 on Friday, hitting $1,219.73. 3,700,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,881. The stock has a market cap of $766.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,422.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,324.16. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

