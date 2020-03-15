Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,025,000 after purchasing an additional 459,570 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $265,482,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,699,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,157. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

