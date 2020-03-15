Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 871,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $201,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $11.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,061. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $138.55 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

