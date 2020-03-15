Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 17,804 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,712. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.