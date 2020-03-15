Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,478 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 17,761,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,666,039. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

