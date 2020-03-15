Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 534 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.69.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $14.13 on Friday, hitting $151.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.63. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $134.13 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

