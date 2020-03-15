Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 82,511 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 13.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $205,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $11.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.93. 15,314,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,306. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $124.41 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

