Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of United Community Financial worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 541,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 396,258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 319,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 259,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 965.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 160.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,325 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $164,552.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCFC remained flat at $$10.93 during trading hours on Friday. 848,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54. United Community Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

