Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 98,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. 20,077,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,153,426. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $124.50 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $330.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

