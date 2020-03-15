Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,078,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after buying an additional 1,573,768 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 145,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 13,388,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.