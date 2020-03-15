Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $102.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,214.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,421.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $763.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

