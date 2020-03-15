Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,286,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.57 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

