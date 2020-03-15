Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $52.91. 73,480,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,426,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

