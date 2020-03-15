Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,468 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,786 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 15,997,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,487,163. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

