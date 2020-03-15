Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.31 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $25,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.51. 5,354,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,886. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.65 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

