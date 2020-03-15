Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $32.88 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.86% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $32,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,193,000 after purchasing an additional 535,888 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 350,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $19.76. 972,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.