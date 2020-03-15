Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $43.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,066 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $43,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $5.46 on Friday, reaching $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,739,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.