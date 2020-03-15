Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 66,243,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,665,552. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

