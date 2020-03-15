Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $4,197,322.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,391,694.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,415 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,644. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. 13,762,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 738.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $135.32 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.45.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

