Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $22.59 on Friday, hitting $271.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,866,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,067. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.56 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

