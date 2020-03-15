Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 0.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $10,755,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 1,275,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,991. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 587.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.