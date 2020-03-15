Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $95.43 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,852,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $95,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 558,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.