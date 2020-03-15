Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $108.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,785.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,809,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,986.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,840.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,672.00 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

