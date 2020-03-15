Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $11.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.10. 5,118,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,721. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $140.00 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

