Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,645,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,462. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

