Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,480 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.60. 5,348,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

