Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 73.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 270.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 201,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Incyte by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

INCY traded up $5.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. 3,552,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,952. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

