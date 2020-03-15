Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 207,722 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,205 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,501,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,766 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,295,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,258,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 616,987 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,950,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,622. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

