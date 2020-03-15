Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 709,090 Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 709,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,000. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us comprises approximately 1.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,537,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 345,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the third quarter valued at about $4,194,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000.

ACIM stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. 83,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $81.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95.

