Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 962,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 434,575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,667,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,459,000 after acquiring an additional 336,995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 374,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 243,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,207 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 169,514 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Allegheny Technologies stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 3,338,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.96. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

